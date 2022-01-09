‘He should be proud,’ says Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta in response to Liverpool’s interest in signing Bukayo Saka.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta reacts to Liverpool’s interest in signing Bukayo Saka: ‘He should be proud.’

When his best players are linked with moves away, Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta sees it as a ‘good sign.’

Bukayo Saka has been linked with a move to Liverpool in recent months.

Arteta believes the Gunners should be ‘proud’ of the attention, despite the fact that a January transfer is unlikely.

“I think that’s great news,” he said. “When there’s a lot of talk and people willing to help your players, that’s a really good sign.”

“They should be proud because it means they’re doing an outstanding job.”

Arteta waxed poetic about Saka’s progress in particular.

“I’m really happy with Bukayo and what he’s doing, how he’s developing, and the importance he has on the team,” the 39-year-old continued.

“Most importantly, he has the ability to make an impact in each game.”

“We want to keep working on this in each game because he has the ability to do it.”

Saka, who won Arsenal’s Player of the Year award last season before helping England reach the Euro 2020 final, is just 20 years old.

This season, he has seven goals and four assists to go along with his seven goals and four assists from last year.

His most recent goal came in Arsenal’s 2-1 loss to Manchester City last week, when he gave the Gunners the lead in the first half.

Arsenal legend Ray Parlour warned his former team on talkSPORT last month that better teams may come calling for Saka.

“I look at the young team and see that they can develop and improve,” he said.

“You know what’s going to be the most difficult part? Keeping the players.”

“You’re aware of [what has occurred]over time.

Saka must be on everyone’s radar all day, and a big club like Manchester City must be thinking to themselves, ‘He’ll improve our side.'”

