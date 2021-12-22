Head coach of the New York Jets, Robert Saleh, has passed a drug test.

Robert Saleh, the head coach of the New York Jets, has passed a drug test.

After testing positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday morning, the New York Jets’ head coach, Robert Saleh, may be out this weekend.

The Jets just made the announcement.

Saleh began to experience symptoms today before being diagnosed with the virus.

Ron Middleton, the Jets’ tight ends coach, will run practice today and could take over as head coach against the Jaguars on Sunday if Saleh is unavailable.

