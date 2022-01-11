Heading into the Chiefs game, Mike Tomlin’s Honest Admission

Mike Tomlin won’t have to delve far into the Kansas City Chiefs’ history to brush up on the team.

Just a few weeks ago, the Steelers took on Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs.

It had been a savage massacre.

The Steelers were defeated 36-10 by Kansas City after Mahomes threw for 258 yards and three touchdowns, while Big Ben threw for only 159 yards and one touchdown.

The postseason, on the other hand, is a completely different animal.

Tomlin’s team will undoubtedly be up to the task.

One thing is certain: if the Steelers continue to employ the same strategy on Saturday, they will not achieve a different result.

“This time we have to be better than the last time we saw them,” Tomlin said ahead of Saturday’s matchup.

Mike Tomlin’s Honest Admission Heading Into Chiefs Matchup

Mike Tomlin’s Honest Admission Heading Into Chiefs Matchup