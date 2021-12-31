Heading Into The Playoffs, Conference Bowl Game Records

The College Football Playoff is about to begin, so now is the ideal time to review the most recent conference bowl standings.

Rutgers lost to Wake Forest in the Gator Bowl, giving the Big Ten its first bowl loss of the season.

The ACC now has a 5-1 bowl record, tied with the Mountain West, while Wake’s victory improved the ACC’s postseason record to 2-4.

The outcome of the Sun Bowl matchup between Central Michigan and Washington State is still awaited.

If the Chippewas hold on to their lead–they’re up 24-14 in the fourth quarter–the MAC will improve to 3-5, while the Pac-12 will drop to 0-4.

Here are the rest of the current conference standings.

Conference Bowl Game Records Heading Into The Playoff

Conference Bowl Game Records Heading Into The Playoff