‘Heartbroken and devastated’: LeBron James opens up on Instagram following death of NBA legend Kobe Bryant

Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James has shared his thoughts following the tragic helicopter crash that took the lives of nine people, including NBA legend Kobe Bryant and his teenage daughter.

James, who passed Bryant’s mark to break into the Top 3 of the NBA’s all-time scorers list, posted a message to his 57.4 million followers on Instagram to share his grief for losing a friend and fellow Lakers legend.

“Man I sitting here trying to write something for this post but every time I try I begin crying again just thinking about you, niece Gigi and the friendship/bond/brotherhood we had!” he began.

“I literally just heard your voice Sunday morning before I left Philly to head back to LA. Didn’t think for one bit in a million years that would be the last conversation we’d have. WTF!!

“I’m heartbroken and devastated my brother!! Man I love you big bro. My heart goes to Vanessa and the kids. I promise you I’ll continue your legacy man! You mean so much to us all here especially #LakerNation and it’s my responsibility to put this s**t on my back and keep it going!!

“Please give me the strength from the heavens above and watch over me! I got US here! There’s so much more I want to say but just can’t right now because I can’t get through it! Until we meet again my brother!! #Mamba4Life #Gigi4Life”

The pair never played together for the Lakers, but his reverence for Bryant was there for all to see when he surpassed his mark agaisnt the Philadelphia 76ers last weekend.

He said: “I’m happy just to be in any conversation with Kobe Bryant.

“One of the all-time greatest players to ever play. One of the all-time greatest Lakers.”