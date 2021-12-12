Hearts 0 Rangers 2: Giovanni van Bronckhorst’s unbeaten start continues.

Hearts 0 Rangers 2: Giovanni van Bronckhorst maintains his unbeaten start with two goals in the first half.

In the first half, the Ibrox side scored twice in quick succession and held on to win 2-0.

Rangers won a hard-fought 2-0 victory over Hearts in an entertaining match at Tynecastle thanks to goals from Alfredo Morelos and Joe Aribo early on.

The victory was Ibrox’s sixth in a row in the league, and their fourth since new manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst took over, but the hosts – who had Josh Ginnelly sent off late on – hit the crossbar twice and missed several good chances to get back into the game.

Taylor Moore, Peter Haring, Gary Mackay-Steven, and Ginnelly came in for Michael Smith, Alex Cochrane, Aaron McEneff, and Ben Woodburn in the starting XI against Livingston.

Jon McLaughlin, Scott Wright, Nathan Patterson, John Lundstram, Kemar Roofe, and Ianis Hagi were replaced by Allan McGregor, James Tavernier, Morelos, Fashion Sakala, Scott Arfield, and Aribo in the Rangers’ 1-1 draw away to Lyon on Thursday.

The hosts got off to a strong start, and Liam Boyce had a great chance to open the scoring in the third minute when he ran on to John Souttar’s clipped ball over the top, but McGregor tipped his lob over.

Cammy Devlin, a Hearts midfielder, saw a shot from Ginnelly’s cutback blocked by Calvin Bassey two minutes later.

After nine minutes, Rangers took the lead when Ryan Kent’s cross reached Sakala wide on the right, and the Zambian jinked past Devlin before cutting the ball back into the path of Morelos, who fired home from six yards out.

As the visitors looked to turn the screw, Sakala shot just past the post from close range before Morelos headed wide from Tavernier’s corner.

Aribo ran on to a brilliant long diagonal from Connor Goldson and fired an angled low shot past the exposed Craig Gordon in the 13th minute for their second goal.

Hearts attempted to re-enter the game, with Boyce and Ginnelly both missing long-range shots.

After being released in the box by a Devlin pass four, McGregor made a good save to deny Boyce.

