Hearts 1-0 Rangers: Oliver Bozanic fires hosts into semi-final as Gerrard’s silverware hopes fade

The spectacular, unexpected and alarming disintegration of the domestic ambitions of Rangers is complete.

All that remains on the home front, barring an utter collapse by a Celtic squad with no European distraction, is the drudgery of saving face and ensuring the form of the last six weeks lingers no further.

It dare not. But right now Steven Gerrard can offer no guarantees on behalf of a group that has left him in despair since the turn of the year, a feeling that sunk to a managerial career low on Saturday.

That it came after the high – ‘the best performance we’ve had’ in Braga – makes the latest episode of the slump all the more troubling.

That this was a second defeat of the year to a Hearts team that were being hammered by Hamilton before a red card spared them when last seen a fortnight ago is unfathomable.

The tills rang with European riches through the week but the Ibrox cabinet will be once more be without silverware.

A much-derided Hearts defence that had looked dishevelled at best against Celtic and Accies survived despite losing John Souttar to a 16th-minute injury.

The Rangers rearguard, meanwhile, was back to its panicky worst after the heroics in Portugal.

Oliver Bozanic’s third goal of the season shortly before the hour settled a quarter-final devoid of quality but not short on incident.

Hearts emerged from their own recent troubles with a deserved place in the semi-finals alongside city rivals Hibs.

For Rangers, who could ever have guessed when they swaggered out of Celtic Park on December 29 that the bid for a major Scottish football honour would be all but over exactly two months later?

The peak, it now turns out, was shortly before Alfredo Morelos decided to tumble instead of take a shot in the 96th minute as he homed in on Fraser Forster.

He saw red then and hasn’t been seen in his proper, prolific guise as the club’s top scorer and most prized asset since.

On Saturday, Morelos was nowhere to be seen. The fifth game he’s missed this season through indiscipline. On this occasion, off-field indiscipline.

Morelos is just one of the players Gerrard has talked up and rewarded with an improved contract over the last 18 months.

Scathingly, Gerrard wondered aloud in an impressive and frank post-match address if those men realised the significance of winning Saturday night and remaining in the Scottish Cup.

Despite just one goal in eight games, Morelos was fully expected to start after missing the midweek trip because of a ban.

However, Gerrard made the huge call to drop him from the squad entirely despite Florian Kamberi’s Cup-tied status.

In his absence, Greg Stewart played through the middle until Jermain Defoe’s comeback from a month out injured as a second-half substitute.

Through the continued chaos at Hearts, the Scottish Cup run had been unusually trouble-free.

They coasted past Airdrie 5-0 in the fourth round then travelled to Falkirk to post a professional job in appalling conditions, Sean Clare’s second-half penalty booking the last-eight place.

Thousands of empty seats in the home told the story of Tynecastle disaffection but undeterred by that backdrop and the Souttar setback, Hearts were adventurous and effective pressing for an opener.

Allan McGregor gathered low to his right after Lewis Moore squeezed a shot through a crowded penalty area.

From Bozanic’s inswinging free-kick, McGregor sprang well to nudge over Steven Naismith’s glancing header.

From the corner, Loic Damour was denied at the back post by a Connor Goldson intervention.

Aaron Hickey headed over to complete a flurry of unwanted activity in front of McGregor’s goal from a Smith cross.

Gerrard suffered a personnel blow, too. Scott Arfield, scorer of three goals in the previous two rounds, was forced off and replaced by Sheyi Ojo.

In the absence of a regular goal threat, Ryan Jack went closest for Rangers before the interval – taking a clearing header on the drop from the edge of the box. His volley was inches wide of Zdenek Zlamal’s right hand post.

McLean said ‘no’ to a penalty claim for either side – denying Ryan Kent when felled by Damour then, incredibly, letting George Edmundson off with ushering the ball out with an arm for a corner as Naismith ranged in.

Hearts thought they were over their denial pretty quickly when scoring from the flag kick seconds later but Damour had forced the ball in with his hand, prompting a blaze of bickering to close the half.

Already on a booking for hauling down Kent, Rangers screamed red card for Damour – a protest that McGregor vehemently took the referee towards the tunnel.

And in echoes of a couple of Merseyside derby dust-ups, Naismith and Gerrard exchanged pleasantries while the Rangers manager waited to have words with McLean.

Damour’s very presence on the pitch continued to be a pain for the visitors, his close range volley to open the second half blocked by Edmundson before McGregor could be troubled.

When the Rangers keeper was drawn into action, however, the damage was fatal for his Scottish Cup season.

James Tavernier wasn’t able to force his flick of a header back towards his No 1, allowing Moore to steal in.

McGregor was persuaded off his line but Moore kept possession and his cool before cutting back for Bozanic to sweep home with the left boot.

The toiling Jack was belatedly taken off for Ianis Hagi and Defoe replaced Stewart as Gerrard committed his salvage operation by 67 minutes.

Without the menace of Morelos there was no figure capable of dragging the visitors up the park, no relentless Rangers rally.

Apart from Kent testing Zlamal at the near post, the only direct hits on the Hearts goal came from the occasional missile hurled in frustration at the home keeper’s time-wasting.

Indeed Hearts missed a glorious chance to seal 2-0 when Edmundson fluffed a clearance with his heel to tee up Naismith.

The former Rangers man poked narrowly wide.

Edmundson then twice fired wastefully wide with free headers in the final 10 minutes and Rangers got what they deserved.

Gerrard paused for a few moments to wait for Daniel Stendel. The German coach was too busy being smothered by well-wishers on his own bench.

The Rangers manager made for the tunnel to face finding something salvageable in the debris of a Scottish campaign that promised so much.