Heat win for the fourth time in a row, 124-118.

Miami is currently ranked second in the Eastern Conference with a record of 27-15.

The Miami Heat won their fourth straight game late Friday, defeating the Atlanta Hawks 124-118.

Tyler Herro scored 24 points in his return game after missing three games due to an ankle injury. Jimmy Butler added 23 points in his return game.

Omer Faruk Yurtseven led the team with 17 points and 11 rebounds, matching the second-longest streak in franchise history with 13 games with double-digit rebounds.

The Hawks were led by Trae Young’s 24 points and De’Andre Hunter’s 20 points in their fourth straight loss.

Danilo Gallinari scored 18, John Collins had 16, and Kevin Huerter had 15.

The following are the outcomes:

109-116 in favor of the Charlotte Hornets over the Orlando Magic.

The Pistons defeated the Raptors 103-87.

94-112 – Indiana Pacers vs. Phoenix Suns

Boston Celtics 111-99 Philadelphia 76ers

96-138 in favor of the Chicago Bulls over the Golden State Warriors.

109-114, San Antonio Spurs vs. Cleveland Cavaliers

Dallas Mavericks vs. Memphis Grizzlies: 85-112

126-114 in favor of the Sacramento Kings against the Houston Rockets.