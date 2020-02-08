Heather Watson can’t find feet on clay again as she crumbles against Anna Karolina Schmiedlova

Great Britain will probably lose their Fed Cup finals playoff on Saturday, but there will be the consolation that the team has found a player of rare pluck in Harriet Dart.

The 23 year-old from Middlesex, making her debut and heavily overmatched both on paper and the unfamiliar indoor clay court surface, repeatedly refused to yield to Slovakia’s number one Viktoria Kuzmova.

After saving five match points and looking finished in the decider she was finally put away 6-7 6-3 7-5, meaning that GB are 0-2 with three points to play for on Saturday afternoon.

Winning all those will surely be beyond them, and therefore a place in the new $18 million finals weeks scheduled for April in Budapest. But the visitors’ number two at least gave the travelling support of around 400 fans something to cling to as she doggedly pursued world number 65.

Having qualified and made the second round of the Australian Open before acquitting herself honourably against Wimbledon champion Simona Halep there ought to be much more to come from Dart. With a bit more on her second serve she should go considerably higher than her present ranking of 141.

She has played very little on the brown dirt, but you would hardly have known it by the way she went toe-to-toe with a far more experienced opponent. Coming back from 2-5 down in the third she forced two break points at 5-5, just lacking the composure to convert them.

‘I thought it was an incredible performance from Harriet, having not even played a main draw WTA event on clay,’ said Captain Anne Keothavong. ‘The way she kept fighting she can be very proud of and hopefully she has worn Kuzmova down for tomorrow. Two nil down is not ideal but we know what we have to do.’

Dart said: ‘Tomorrow is a new day so I will put it to the back of my mind, I pride myself on my fitness. Clearly I’m disappointed but I gave it everything.’

Earlier Heather Watson made 42 unforced errors as she was beaten 6-2 6-3 by Slovakian number two Anna Karolina Schmiedlova, in what had looked like the visiting team’s best chance on paper of securing a point.

Schmiedlova is ranked a falsely low 199 after dealing with injuries and gave very little away.

She will play Kuzmova in the first match on Saturday, knowing that defeat will wrap up the tie.