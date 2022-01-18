Hector Bellerin gives his opinion on Tomiyasu’s replacement, revealing that he has watched every Arsenal game since leaving the club.

HECTOR BELLERIN has given his replacement Takehiro Tomiyasu the thumbs up after he helped Arsenal reclaim a place in the top four.

Last summer, Bellerin, 26, signed a season-long loan with his boyhood club Real Betis.

It was not an easy decision for him, made more difficult by the effects of lockdown and quarantine, which made him yearn for his native Spain after more than a decade in London.

Although Bellerin’s current Arsenal contract expires this summer, he is pleased to see the Gunners and right-back Tomiyasu succeed.

“Arsenal are doing amazing, and that makes me so happy,” Bellerin said on Ian Wright’s Spotify podcast “Wrighty’s House.”

Tomiyasu, the player they put in my spot, is performing admirably.

There are no hard feelings.

“It’s lovely to see because I still watch every game and root for the guys to succeed.”

It’s just the way football is.

You should be able to tell when it is and isn’t your time.

“I’ve always told the club that if I leave, I don’t want to leave you guys without someone in my position or in a situation where you can’t get along.”

“I want the best for us all.”

I’ve been at Arsenal for ten years and I adore it.

It worked out for everyone, which proves to me that I made the right decision.

“It makes me happy to see how well the boys are doing.”

Bellerin joined Arsenal as a 15-year-old from Barcelona’s youth team before rising through the ranks under former manager Arsene Wenger to become a first-team regular.

Injury and a drop in form, however, saw the Spanish-born right back fall behind Unai Emery and then current manager Arteta in the pecking order in recent years.

When it came to making the difficult decision to leave, Bellerin admitted Arteta was very ‘understanding.’

“I spoke to Mikel way before my loan,” the Spaniard said of his conversation with his boss and former teammate.

We had a great friendship as teammates, then as coaches and players.

“I said, ‘Look, I feel like I need something else right now, and I don’t want to go anywhere in the hopes of winning a lot of money or anything.’

I simply want to be closer to my family and my homeland, and to have a better life’.

“It’s not just about football when you’re a player.”

There’s a lot more to it.

After a decade of service…

