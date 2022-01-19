Heli-skiing is popular in Turkiye’s Kackar Mountains.

Heli-skiing is popular among adrenaline junkies in Turkiye’s Kackar Mountains.

A three-month season on high-quality Turkish slopes is expected to draw 370 athletes from all over the world.

RIZE (Turkey)

Heli-skiing is attracting adrenaline junkies to the Turkish Black Sea coast’s mountain peaks.

The Kackar Mountains in Rize, northeastern Turkiye, have been a popular destination for heli-skiing and snowboarding enthusiasts from around the world since 2005, and the three-month winter season has just begun.

Skiers or heli-skiing enthusiasts jump from helicopters onto steep mountain slopes, pushing their physical endurance and high-alpine skiing skills to limits that ski lifts could never reach.

Helicopters can transport skiers back up to the top of the mountain after they arrive at their destination.

This Turkish region is a favorite among winter sports enthusiasts, according to Roland Brunner, a nine-year ski guide and pilot.

He explained that the snow in Canada is of comparable quality, but that North America is much further away from Europe than Turkiye, which is only a few hours away by plane.

“The Swiss tracks are very short,” he added.

“You can go skiing at least 10 or 15 times a day here.”

Due to cloudy weather, the first heli-skiing of the season, with a group of 16 skiers from Switzerland and France, was cut short, but the mountains still offer plenty of other options.

Ayder Heliski’s high-altitude ski runs in the Kackar Mountains are expected to be open until the end of March, attracting 370 daring skiers.

