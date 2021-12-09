‘He’ll be a great coach,’ says John Kavanagh of UFC legend Conor McGregor, who is expected to enter coaching after retirement.

‘He’ll be a great coach,’ says John Kavanagh of UFC legend Conor McGregor after his retirement.

John Kavanagh, CONOR McGREGOR’s current head trainer, has backed him to go into coaching after he retires.

McGregor has been loyal to Kavanagh since his MMA debut in 2008, when he was only 18 years old.

He coached a boxing class in Kavanagh’s now-famous Straight Blast Gym back then, thanks to his striking skills and prior amateur experience.

McGregor, 33, a multimillionaire, can’t stop himself from passing on his knowledge to awestruck students even now.

“He used to teach for me,” Kavanagh told BBC Sport.

He used to come to my boxing sessions back in the day.

“He was walking through the gym not long ago when a beginner boxer class began.

“He walked in and said, ‘Oh, I’m going to take this class today.’

“Everyone just froze,” he explained, “and he spent an hour and a half on the mat with complete beginners trying to perfect their jab.”

It was truly amazing to witness.

“As a result, I’m hoping he’ll take on that role.”

He’s a fantastic coach, to be sure.”

McGregor has already begun training his eldest son, Conor Jr, who is four years old, and expects him to follow in his footsteps one day.

“That kid of mine is going to do whatever he wants in this world,” he said in an August Twitter Qandamp;A.

“I’ll back him up no matter what he chooses; I believe he’ll pull it off.”

His younger brother Ran, I believe, will do the same.

“We’re in for some exciting times ahead.

“As long as they’re happy, I’ll be happy.”

McGregor has won two UFC championships under Kavanagh’s tutelage, and he even cornered him for his professional boxing debut against Floyd Mayweather, 44, in 2017.

More recently, McGregor was defeated twice by Dustin Poirier, 32, the first by knockout and the second by a horrifically broken tibia.

After recovering from leg surgery, the former champion is back in training and will reunite with coach Kavanagh in the new year.

“I know he’s back into full strength and conditioning and doing some padwork,” he said.

“I was planning on visiting him in January, but he informed me that he will be in Ireland in January, so we’ll resume our martial arts training then.”

“Let’s do it for a couple weeks, see how it goes, and then set a date.”