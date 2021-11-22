‘He’ll probably be RELIEVED,’ says Chelsea legend John Terry of Solskjaer’s dismissal by Manchester United following the Old Trafford disaster.

‘He’ll probably be RELIEVED,’ says Chelsea hero John Terry of Solskjaer’s sacking by Manchester United following the Old Trafford nightmare.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s time at Manchester United has come to an end, but John Terry believes the Norwegian will be ‘RELIEVED’ to be gone.

Solskjaer was fired on Sunday, and Terry, a Chelsea legend, has commented on the situation.

After getting over the initial disappointment, Terry believes Solskjaer will feel relieved now that the enormous pressure on him has been lifted.

Terry told Sky Sports: “I think when you’re Man United like Ole was, it’ll be difficult to take and it will definitely hurt him.”

“We all know going into it that it’s a results business.

It’s extremely unfortunate that this has occurred, but it’s unavoidable in this line of work.

“When you see Ole walking off and apologizing to the fans yesterday, it’s not a good place to be.”

“In a way, he’ll probably be relieved to be away from it as well.”

Terry was captain of his boyhood club Chelsea from 2004 until his retirement 14 years later, so he’s no stranger to pressure.

And former striker Solskjaer’s tenure at Old Trafford came to an end in a’sad’ way, according to Terry, who was once enemies on the pitch.

After seven defeats in 13 games in all competitions, he was fired on Sunday.

After Jose Mourinho was sacked in 2018, Solskjaer inherited a toxic situation at the club and brought much-needed stability in his nearly three years as manager.

United, on the other hand, sacked him in a 159-word statement.

As the search for a long-term successor begins, interim boss Michael Carrick will take over.

And he won’t have much time to adjust to his new role before the Red Devils face Villarreal in the Champions League on Wednesday.

After that, he has two tantalizing matchups against Chelsea and Arsenal to contend with before the hectic festive period begins.

SunSport exclusively revealed that Brendan Rodgers, the manager of Leicester City, is the frontrunner to succeed Solskjaer at Old Trafford.

The club has already contacted the former Liverpool manager, with United officials willing to pay the Foxes £8 million in compensation.

That’s on top of Solskjaer’s £7.5 million payoff.

