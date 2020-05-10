‘Hello my old friend’: Lone octagon girl Brittney Palmer carries the card as UFC returns from Covid-19 hiatus

The UFC returned from its coronavirus-enforced break in Florida on Saturday night and Brittney Palmer ensured fans did not have to go without the familiar face of an octagon girl to accompany the action.

The UFC became the first major US sports organization to emerge from the Covid-19 chaos as it staged a stacked UFC 249 card behind closed doors at the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville.

Debate had raged before the event about what the stripped-back version of fights during the coronavirus pandemic would mean for the UFC and its octagon girls, and whether they would be cageside to do the honors between rounds.

READ MORE: The UFC’s commitment to its Octagon girls may be tested to the full by coronavirus chaos

In the event, the UFC dispensed with its usual double-act of octagon stunners but still deemed their presence essential as Palmer, 33, worked alone.

The real report you’ve been waiting to get: Your lone octagon girl at #UFC249 is @BrittneyPalmer. However, she will not be making the full trip around the octagon since there is no crowd. pic.twitter.com/ejB5iXi8b5 — John Morgan (@MMAjunkieJohn) May 9, 2020

Palmer posted to her 1.1 million Instagram followers before the event, saying that it “feels good to be back.”

Absent octagon partner Arianny Celeste replied with a heart emoji, to which Palmer replied “miss you.”

Palmer’s night’s work was somewhat different to usual as she did not need to parade all sides of the octagon, given the lack of fans present.

.@BrittneyPalmer isn’t rounding the Octagon at #UFC249 but we will still know what round we’re in! pic.twitter.com/HtRC7ilf7s — MMAFighting.com (@MMAFighting) May 9, 2020

Some took issue with the maskless Palmer blowing kisses into the camera on the broadcast between rounds, given the ongoing pandemic, which she noted and switch to a ‘heart’ gesture.

Good call! — Brittney Palmer (@BrittneyPalmer) May 9, 2020

Other observers questioned whether Palmer’s presence was even required at all considering the lack of crowd – but were shut down by fellow fight fans.

Just enjoy the view dawg there doing no harm in my books — Yeahhitee (@Yeahhitee1) May 9, 2020

An eventful night of action saw bantamweight king Henry Cejudo cement his legacy with a stoppage of former to-time champion Dominick Cruz in the co-main event, before ‘Triple C’ announced he was retiring from the sport at the age of 33.

In the headliner, Justin Gaethje upset Tony Ferguson with a brutally clinical display to pick up the lightweight interim title and earn a shot at undefeated Russian destroyer Khabib Nurmagomedov.

Coronavirus fears were raised before the event when Brazil’s Ronaldo ‘Jacare’ Souza and two of his cornermen tested positive for the deadly diseas, forcing his fight with Uriah Hall to be scrapped after the weigh-in on Friday.

READ MORE: Fighting with their fingers crossed: ‘Jacare’ Souza’s positive test means the shadow of COVID-19 looms large over UFC 249 (VIDEO)

However, the remaining fights went ahead as planned, and the UFC will continue its comeback on Wednesday before another night of action on Saturday.