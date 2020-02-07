Henderson commits Shishkin to Supreme Novices’ Hurdle after impressive victory at Huntingdon

Trainer Nicky Henderson committed to Shiskin to the Supreme Novices’ Hurdle on the opening day of next month’s Cheltenham Festival after he brushed aside proven performers in the Betway Sydney Banks Memorial Novices’ Hurdle at Huntingdon.

The Nico De Boinville-ridden odds-on favourite was not asked a serious question as he eased 11 lengths clear of Shan Blue in the two mile three and a half furlong test.

But Henderson will drop the statuesque Shiskin back to two miles for the Supreme.

Henderson said: ‘That was perfect. You are always nervous as they were very respectable opposition but he has got a lot of gears hasn’t he?

‘We always thought he was very good and we have confirmed that he is very good.

‘He is a chaser in the making. I’m not saying he is another Altior, but he is an Altior-type horse in that he has got a lot of speed and scope.’

Ladbrokes cut Shishkin into 11-4 favourite for the Supreme ahead of Gordon Elliott’s Abacadabras (5-1).

Third favourite, Willie Mullins-trained Asterion Forlonge, a grade-one winner at Leopardstown last Sunday, like Shiskin is owned by Joe Donnelly but with Mullins saying he has always shaped like a stayer the option of stepping him up in distance to the Ballymore Novices’ Hurdle looks the logical step.

Meanwhile, Henderson has lost one of his big Festival hopes with news that unbeaten Marie’s Rock, a leading hope for the Mares’ Novices’ Hurdle, is out for the season after sustaining a stress fracture.