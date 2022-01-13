Henri Saivet, a forgotten Newcastle flop, has agreed to join Lamia of Greece, 909 days after his last appearance.

HENRI SAIVET is set to sign a permanent deal with Lamia of the Greek Super League, despite having not played in over 900 days.

The 31-year-old is set to fly to Greece today to complete his relocation from Newcastle.

He last played for the Magpies 1446 days ago, on January 28th, 2018.

He did, however, represent Senegal in the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations, with his most recent football match taking place 909 days ago on July 19.

After being released by the Magpies last summer, Saivet is currently residing in France.

According to reports, he has spent the last few years looking for the “right move.”

However, a string of failed loan spells with St Etienne, Sivasspor, and Bursaspor had left the midfielder with few options for the future.

As he joins Lamia, he may have the opportunity to rekindle his career.

SPECIAL BETTING OFFER: GET £40 IN FREE BETS ON THE AFCON

The Greek side is currently 12th in the Super League table, having won just two games this season.

If Saivet’s time in Greece goes well, he may be able to return to the Senegalese national team.

The Senegalese national team is currently competing in the Africa Cup of Nations’ latest edition.

They got off to a good start with a 1-0 win over Zimbabwe.