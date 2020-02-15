Henrikh Mkhitaryan set for Arsenal return in the summer as Roma not prepared to meet price tag

Henrikh Mkhitaryan faces returning to Arsenal in the summer with Roma unwilling to meet the £20million price tag for the 31-year-old, reports The Sun.

The Armenian midfielder is currently on a season-long loan and keen to sign for the Italian side on a permanent basis at the end of the season.

Roma had a €10m (£8.5m) bid rejected in January and unlikely to make a fresh move for a player in the summer with just 12 months left on his contract.

Mkhitaryan joined Arsenal from Manchester United in a swap deal for Alexis Sanchez in January 2018.

But he failed to impress at the Emirates and was loaned to Roma in September.

Coach Paulo Fonseca is interested in keeping Mkhitaryan at the Stadio Olimpico beyond his current loan deal.

Mkhitaryan scored on his return after almost a month with a thigh injury in the 3-2 defeat by Bologna on Friday.