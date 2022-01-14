Henry Cejudo offers to fight Jake Paul for free on behalf of Dana White… in exchange for a shot at the UFC title.

HENRY CEJUDO has agreed to fight Jake Paul for free on behalf of Dana White in exchange for a shot at the UFC title.

Paul, a YouTube sensation turned prizefighter, has developed a savage rivalry with UFC president Dana White and his MMA organization.

He has challenged several current and former UFC fighters, as well as the promoter, about fighter pay.

Cejudo, a former flyweight and bantamweight champion who retired from mixed martial arts in 2020, is now ready to defend his old boss White.

And he’ll do it for free if it means a title shot against UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski.

“Hey @danawhite pay me to fight Alex and I’ll beat up Jake Paul for free,” Cejudo, 34, tweeted.

After defeating Dominick Cruz, 36, at UFC 249, the 2008 Olympic gold medalist announced his shock retirement.

But he’s hinted at a comeback to try to become the first man to win belts in all three UFC divisions.

GET OVER £2,000 IN NEW CUSTOMER DEALS WITH FREE BETS

After Max Holloway, 30, dropped out of the trilogy he was working on with Volkanovski, 33, Cejudo offered to take over.

However, he has a slim chance of defeating Paul, who weighs nearly FOUR STONES more.

Former UFC fighters Ben Askren, 37, and most recently Tyron Woodley, 39, have been knocked out by the social media sensation.

It followed KOs of YouTuber ‘AnEsonGib’ and former NBA player Nate Robinson, 37.

In August, he defeated Woodley on points, but four months later, he won the rematch with a brutal right hand.

Following that, he singled out Nate Diaz, 36, and Jorge Masvidal, 37, but White admitted that he would NEVER let them out of their UFC contracts for the fight.

“You notice how he wants to fight f***ing everyone who isn’t in his weight class, guys who are older, and all that bulls***,” he told boxing trainer Teddy Atlas.

“Get a boxer and fight him.”

You goofball, hump someone else’s leg.”