Henry Cejudo shows off incredible 12-week transformation after lockdown training camp for UFC 249

Henry Cejudo has emerged from his pre-fight UFC 249 training camp in incredible shape, showing off his body transformation with before-and-after shots.

The two-weight champion is favourite for his fight against Dominick Cruz on March 9th after Dana White was forced to postpone the 249 card amid the coronavirus pandemic, leading to his initial opponent Jose Aldo pulling out.

Cejudo will take to the octagon for the first time in 11-months after a shoulder injury sidelined him after knock-out victory earned against Marlo Moraes earned him the UFC bantamweight title.

The American wrote on Instagram: ‘I really don’t know the difference between being in camp or Covid-19 quarantine. But I will say this, I’m out to seek and destroy!’

Cejudo’s team Neuro Force One team also shared some stats as the fighter begins cutting weight, with his body fat percentage set to be down at 12 per cent, decreasing from 16.5 per cent at the start of his camp.

The fight against Cruz will takes place before the night’s main event, Tony Ferguson vs Justin Gaethje – a fight that was supposed to see Ferguson take on Khabib Nurmagomedov before the rescheduling.

Although Cruz is a two-time bantamweight champion, he has not fought since 2016 and accepted the fight at short notice after Aldo stepped back.

However, the American has won 22 fights in his long career, including a dominant spell as champion, including victories over Urijah Faber and TJ Dillashaw.