Here are THIRTEEN new players Chelsea are targeting with £150m to spend in the summer

Frank Lampard endured a frustrating January with the Chelsea manager failing to secure any new signings.

Lampard was desperate to recruit another striker after the club’s transfer ban was lifted but was thwarted in attempts to bring in PSG’s Edinson Cavani as well as other attacking options.

But with the Blues boss expected to have up to £150million to splash in the summer, several players on his wish list could be tempted to make the move to Stamford Bridge.

Here Sportsmail can reveal Chelsea’s 13-strong shopping list…

RB Leipzig’s most prized possession, Timo Werner has been on the radar of numerous clubs across Europe in the last few months.

With 20 Bundesliga goals to his name already this season, the striker is single-handedly driving Leipzig’s title charge.

According to reports, Werner has a £51m release clause in his contract which Lampard could activate if budget promises are kept.

The 23-year-old has previously stated his interest in the Premier League but would reportedly favour a move to Liverpool should Jurgen Klopp come calling.

The Lyon striker is another attacking option Lampard is prioritising for the summer window.

The French club were determined not to sell the 23-year-old in January despite persistent interest from the Blues as well as other clubs.

Dembele could cost upwards of £60m but Lyon’s president has previously stated that the forward would be happy to remain in France. Should clubs continue to circle in the summer, the temptation of Champions League football could entice the striker to push for an exit.

A move for the Borussia Dortmund winger would likely take up a huge portion of Lampard’s transfer budget.

The former Manchester City youngster has numerous suitors but Chelsea could be an ideal destination with the club yet to replace Eden Hazard.

A native Londoner, Stamford Bridge could be a tempting proposition for Sancho but Dortmund have placed a £100m-plus price tag on the winger.

Completing such an expensive signing would restrict deals for Lampard’s other targets.

Chelsea were first linked with Everton’s Brazilian star during Maurizio Sarri’s brief reign as manager.

The Toffees reportedly rejected an £85m offer from Barcelona in the final days of the January window.

The forward has managed eight goals in 23 appearances in the Premier League this season and has been undoubtedly Everton’s standout player during a frustrating period.

Carlo Ancelotti has insisted the club will resist any approaches for their star man in the summer and are under no pressure to sell after he signed a contract extension until 2024 earlier in the season.

It’s no secret that Wilfried Zaha wants away from Crystal Palace but the club have so far held firm on their valuation of the winger.

The club turned down bids from Arsenal and Everton last summer, refusing to negotiate on their £80m asking price and may employ a similar tactic at the end of this campaign.

Zaha’s contract runs until 2023 but his form has taken a dip since his transfer request was denied. The winger has scored just three goals in 25 league appearances in comparison to the 10 he managed last season.

The Ivory Coast international is likely to want away again in the summer if clubs show interest but Palace would probably have to lower their expectations for a deal to be struck.

The Leicester City defender has enjoyed an impressive season under Brendan Rodgers and has also cemented his place as England’s first choice left-back.

Lampard has regularly tinkered his defensive formation, at times playing Emerson Palmieri on the left side of a back four or as a wing-back. Marcos Alonso has also made eight appearances but is considered only a wing-back, while recently Cesar Azpilicueta has switched across from right-back to accommodate Reece James.

Chilwell could offer Lampard a permanent solution but would likely cost upwards of £50m.

Leicester’s handling of the Harry Maguire transfer last summer shows they are no pushovers and are under no pressure to sell with the defender’s contract running until 2024.

After selling the defender to Bournemouth in 2017, Chelsea considered exercising a contract clause which would have allowed them to bring him back to the Bridge permanently for £40m.

But that option has now expired and Manchester City, Arsenal and Tottenham are also thought to be interested in the Dutch centre-back.

Ake can fill in on the left side of the defence and would offer Lampard some versatility but he now faces competition for the player’s signature.

Brighton’s 22-year-old centre-back is currently on loan at Championship promotion chasers Leeds United.

White’s impressive form has seen him start every league game for the Yorkshire club this season and Chelsea are among a number of Premier League clubs to have sent scouts to watch him in action.

Graham Potter is adamant the youngster is part of his long-term plans but that could change if the Seagulls were to suffer relegation.

Chelsea were linked with a £40m move for the West Ham central defender in January but no bid for the 22-year-old materialised.

Manchester United considered making a move last summer and could go back in for the Frenchman at the end of the season.

Diop has previously committed his future to the Hammers but manager David Moyes could be forced to sell the defender should his side suffer relegation to the Championship.

Chelsea made Kepa Arrizabalaga the most expensive goalkeeper in the world when they completed a £72m transfer at the start of last season.

But stats show the Spaniard to have the worst save percentage in the Premier League and it seems Lampard is losing patience after dropping him for No 2 Willy Caballero last weekend.

The Blues may look to offload the keeper in the summer and Nick Pope has been mooted as a possible replacement.

The Burnley shot-stopper has the second worst record in the division but is a proven performer. He is thought to be on the radar of several Premier League clubs and could push Jordan Pickford for England’s No 1 jersey at the European Championships.

Another possible replacement for Kepa is Udinese’s Juan Musso.

The 25-year-old has kept seven clean sheets in 22 appearances in Serie A this season with Chelsea and Inter Milan supposedly keeping tabs on the Argentine.

Lampard has insisted he is not in the market for a goalkeeper but admitted to telling Kepa he must learn to deal with his critics.

The 26-year-old left-back has been a regular for a struggling Bournemouth this season.

Rico boasts impressive stats when it comes to interceptions, recoveries and tackles with a better ratio than all of Chelsea’s current options.

With over 100 crosses made, the full-back could perhaps have had more than two assists had he been playing for a more prolific outfit.

The Spaniard may also be a cheaper option than Leicester’s Chilwell and would allow Lampard to use more of his funds in other areas.

At the other end of the Premier League save percentage table sits Newcastle’s Martin Dubravka, who Lampard is thought to be keeping tabs on.

With Steve Bruce’s side one of the lowest scoring teams in the division, the Slovakian international has been on hand to produce crucial saves in a number of narrow victories.

The Magpies understandably tied their No 1 down to a long-term deal until 2025 so Chelsea would likely have to stump up a big transfer fee if they were to secure his services.

And given the price they paid for Kepa, the Blues hierarchy are unlikely to sanction a big-money move, with director Marina Granovskaia wanting to both save face and protect the value of her asset.