Here’s everything you need to know about Scotland’s new bottle deposit return scheme.

The UK’s first deposit return scheme, dubbed “one of the most environmentally ambitious and accessible in Europe,” will go live in Scotland in 2023.

COVID-19’s impact on the scheme was examined in an independent review.

Circular Economy Minister Lorna Slater described the program as “one of the most environmentally ambitious and accessible in Europe,” as it will assist in the recycling of billions of bottles and cans each year.

The government has set ambitious targets for the scheme, which will be launched with a public awareness campaign, involving tens of thousands of producers and retailers across the country.

With a 2023 implementation date set, here’s everything you need to know about the deposit return scheme, according to Zero Waste Scotland’s FAQs:

However, as part of the phased implementation, the Scottish Government is collaborating with retailers on a voluntary basis to allow people to begin returning their bottles and cans for recycling as early as November 2022.

Orkney has also confirmed that the return scheme will be available early.

When purchasing a drink in a single-use container, customers pay a small deposit of 20p, which is refunded when the empty bottle or can is returned.

When they return the empty container to one of tens of thousands of return points, they will receive a refund.

All soft and alcoholic beverages made of PET plastic, metal, or glass.

The scheme includes containers of these materials in sizes ranging from 50ml to three litres.

The scheme will cover all types of beverages, but not all types of containers.

Pouches made of mixed materials, cartons, HDPE (the plastic used in most milk bottles), and cups are all prohibited.

Due to the absence of HDPE, only a few dairy products will be included in the final product.

