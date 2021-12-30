Here’s how Man United might line up against Burnley if Rangnick’s decision on Cristiano Ronaldo’s ‘whinge bag’ is reversed.

Manchester United will face a team from the Premier League’s bottom three for the third time this season.

Sean Dyche and Burnley will visit Old Trafford tonight for Manchester United’s final game of the season.

Bruno Fernandes will miss United’s match against Newcastle due to a booking he received in the 1-1 draw.

Ralf Rangnick, the interim manager, must also decide whether or not to start Cristiano Ronaldo.

At halftime of the Newcastle game, Gary Neville referred to United’s players as “whinge bags,” before Ronaldo stormed down the tunnel at full time.

There have been some questions about his attitude, so SunSport takes a look at how United could line up in Rangnick’s 4-2-2-2 formation as they look to finish the year strong.

David De Gea has been United’s best player so far this season, and there are no doubts about his place in the team.

Since his arrival, Rangnick has preferred attacking full-backs Diogo Dalot and Alex Telles over Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Luke Shaw, so the pair could get the nod once more.

And, despite looking uneasy against Newcastle, Harry Maguire and Raphael Varane are expected to lead the defence once more.

Because Victor Lindelof is still out with Covid-19, the back four is likely to stay the same.

Scott McTominay and Fred are still the first-choice holding midfielders, but the Scotsman took a knock late in the game on Monday and will have to pass a late fitness test.

If he is cleared to play, he and Fred will form a midfield partnership.

Donny van de Beek could be recalled ahead of them to replace the suspended Fernandes and play alongside Jadon Sancho.

When Sancho came off the bench at St. Mary’s, he looked energized.

James' Park

After scoring off the bench earlier in the week, Edinson Cavani is also expected to be given a chance to start.

He’d been out with a tendon injury since November, but if he’s fit enough to play again, he’ll almost certainly be preferred to Marcus Rashford.

Despite his erratic behavior, Ronaldo is expected to keep his spot in the team.

A second game in four days, on the other hand, could result in a significant reorganization of the team.

Varane has only recently returned from injury and could be rested, allowing Eric Bailly to take his place in the starting lineup.

Telles and Dalot could also be recalled to give Shaw and Wan-Bissaka a rest.

And if McTominay isn’t fit, Nemanja Matic is likely to take his place…

