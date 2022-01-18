Here’s How Russell Wilson’s Situation Is Currently.

Here’s Where Things Stand With Russell Wilson, According to a Report

NFL fans should expect another offseason full of trade rumors involving Russell Wilson.

Wilson wants to explore his options this offseason, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

On The Pat McAfee Show on Tuesday, he gave an update on Wilson’s future.

“I’ve heard in the last few days that Russell Wilson wants to look into his options.

He’s not going to demand or ask for a trade.

Rapoport stated, “He just wants to see what’s out there.”

“It’s kind of like last year, when his agent named four teams that he wasn’t saying he’d want to go to but would be fine with if he was going somewhere.”

Rapoport also expressed doubts about the Seahawks’ willingness to trade Wilson this offseason.

“Does Pete Carroll want to start over at 71? I’m not sure, but we’ll see.”

The following is the complete segment from The Pat McAfee Show:

Report: Here’s Where Things Stand With Russell Wilson

Report: Here’s Where Things Stand With Russell Wilson