Here’s How the AFC Playoff Picture Has Changed.

The AFC playoff picture is starting to take shape as we approach Sunday night, with multiple teams being ruled out.

At 7 p.m.,

Three teams (the Broncos, Browns, and Dolphins) have been officially eliminated from the playoff race as of 8:00 p.m. ET tonight.

The Chiefs, Titans, Bills, Bengals, and Patriots, on the other hand, have all clinched playoff berths.

Five teams are still alive and vying for the final two wild card spots: Indianapolis, Los Angeles, Baltimore, Las Vegas, and Pittsburgh.

Here’s An Updated Look At The AFC Playoff Picture

Here’s An Updated Look At The AFC Playoff Picture

Add the Ravens to the second group (my bad). https://t.co/5tSSKu3xdX — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) January 3, 2022