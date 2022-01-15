Here’s the schedule for today’s NFL playoff games.

Today’s NFL Playoff Schedule includes two games.

The NFL regular season in 2021 is officially over, which means it’s time to focus on the playoffs.

The Tennessee Titans and Green Bay Packers clinched the No. 1 seed in the NFC playoffs, giving them a well-deserved break for the first weekend of play.

In their respective conferences, they are ranked as the No. 1 seeds.

With two playoff games on Saturday, there will be a total of 12 teams in action this weekend.

The first matchup pits a Raiders team that clinched its playoff berth with an overtime victory over the Los Angeles Chargers against a Bengals team that is well rested.

Because the Bengals had already clinched the AFC North title before Week 18, starters like quarterback Joe Burrow and running back Joe Mixon were given a week off.

The Bengals are a 5.5-point favorite heading into Saturday’s game.

The Bills host the Patriots in the latter game, which will be their third meeting of the season.

The regular season series between Buffalo and New England was split, so this is a rematch.

Buffalo is a 4.5-point underdog against its division rival in tonight’s matchup.

