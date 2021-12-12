Here’s What a Regular Bench in Washington Looks Like

Here’s How Washington’s Ordinary Benches Look.

On Sunday afternoon, the Dallas Cowboys will face the Washington Redskins with their own set of special benches.

For the game against the Washington Football Team on Sunday afternoon, Dallas brought their own heated benches to FedEx Field.

As a result, the Cowboys have their own unique bench.

Dallas got word from the Seattle Seahawks, who played at Washington on Nov. 30, that the heated benches kept going out during the game. In order to prevent that from being an issue Sunday with temperatures in the mid- to high-40s, the Cowboys partnered with Dragon Seats out of Cleveland and had the seats shipped to the stadium. This way, the Cowboys are guaranteed a warm seat before the game. A loss to the Washington Football Team, however, would put them on the hot seat in the division. Dallas would have just a one-game lead on Washington, with a rematch coming at AT&T Stadium on Dec. 26.

