Here’s What Today Means for the Pittsburgh Steelers in the Playoffs

The Baltimore Ravens and the Pittsburgh Steelers are currently in overtime.

After four quarters of play on Sunday afternoon, Pittsburgh and Baltimore are tied at 13-13.

The teams of Mike Tomlin and John Harbaugh will now play a 10-minute overtime period with playoff implications.

Here’s the latest on the Pittsburgh Steelers’ playoff scenarios as the game enters overtime on Sunday afternoon.

The Pittsburgh Steelers will clinch a playoff berth thanks to the Indianapolis Colts’ loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday.

Pittsburgh Steelers Playoff Scenarios: Here’s What Today Means

BIG BEN CLUTCH DRIVE TO TAKE THE LEAD 🥶 Steelers will make the playoffs if they win, the Colts lose and the Chargers & Raiders don’t tie (via @NFL)

pic.twitter.com/o6uvNP3WTq — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) January 9, 2022

Here’s something totally bonkers: If the Colts lose to the Jaguars Sunday, the Raiders and Chargers would both get in with a tie. Literally, there would be no motivation for either team to do anything other than kneel it out 15 times each. — Adam Beasley (@AdamHBeasley) January 3, 2022