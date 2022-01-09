Trending
Here’s What Today Means for the Pittsburgh Steelers in the Playoffs

The Baltimore Ravens and the Pittsburgh Steelers are currently in overtime.

After four quarters of play on Sunday afternoon, Pittsburgh and Baltimore are tied at 13-13.

The teams of Mike Tomlin and John Harbaugh will now play a 10-minute overtime period with playoff implications.

Here’s the latest on the Pittsburgh Steelers’ playoff scenarios as the game enters overtime on Sunday afternoon.

The Pittsburgh Steelers will clinch a playoff berth thanks to the Indianapolis Colts’ loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday.

