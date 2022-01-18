Here’s Where Things Stand With Jim Harbaugh’s Future, According to a Report

Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh has been the subject of NFL rumors recently, as he has been many times in his career.

Harbaugh is the betting favorite for the Raiders’ job in Las Vegas, and there are rumors that he’s “interested” in the New York Giants’ opening.

For the time being, all of this is just conjecture.

We now have some information about where things stand with Harbaugh and what his future may hold, thanks to Nick Baumgardner of The Athletic.

Harbaugh and Michigan have reportedly had “productive” contract talks, according to Baumgardner, but the 58-year-old coach could still leave for the pros.

“It’s about what Harbaugh wants to do at this point,” Baumgardner wrote.

“Michigan, as I understand it, welcomes JH to the University of Michigan, but some at M wonder if he’s undecided about the NFL.”

“As you’ve all seen, he’s been working.

In terms of a deal, Harbaugh has parties working on his behalf with Michigan… I’ve heard almost nothing to suggest Michigan hasn’t met his needs (quite the contrary).

“Where does he want to be?” the question remains.

