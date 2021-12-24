Here’s Why There Aren’t Any College Football Bowl Games Today

The college football bowl season began one week ago today, and fans have been treated to quite a show.

Sadly, the bowl streak came to an end today.

Hawai’i announced late Thursday night that it would not play Memphis in its Friday bowl game.

“Due to the recent increase in COVID-19 cases, we have been forced to withdraw from the game,” said Hawaii AD David Matlin.

“We are heartbroken for our players, coaches, and supporters.

We appreciate everything ESPN and the EasyPost Hawai’i Bowl staff did for us throughout the week.”

The cancellation was announced by ESPN in a statement.

Memphis had already made the long trip to Hawaii to play the game in the first place, so the game had been canceled.

Even if they can’t play the game, they’ll get to go on vacation for a few days.

