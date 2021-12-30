Here’s Why ‘Thursday Night Football’ Isn’t On This Evening

Unfortunately, there are no games scheduled until this Sunday for NFL fans.

It’ll be the first time this season that no game is scheduled for Thursday night.

The NFL did not schedule a Thursday night game for the final two weeks of the regular season, so there will be none for Week 17.

That means the 49ers’ game against the Titans last week was the final one.

Randy Bullock’s game-winning field goal in the final seconds gave Tennessee the victory over San Francisco.

Almost every game on the Week 17 schedule will be played on Sunday, including a possible NFC playoff preview between the Cardinals and the Cowboys.

The only game in Week 17 that will not take place on Sunday is the Browns-Steelers AFC North showdown.

This match will take place on Monday night.

It’s also worth noting that there are no Thursday games on the Week 18 schedule.

There will be a Saturday night doubleheader, though.

Following the conclusion of Week 17, the NFL will determine which two games will be played on Saturday night.

This doubleheader will be aired on ESPN.

Thursday Night Football will begin airing on Amazon Prime in 2022.

Thursday Night Football appears to be gaining popularity with each passing year.

