Hertha Berlin are ‘the biggest f***-up in a city full of f***-ups’

Imagine a club who play in one of Europe’s most iconic stadiums, in one of the largest and most vibrant cities on the continent. A club who have a host of talented young players, a recent injection of cash and a world famous World Cup winner in the dugout.

Sounds good, right?

Wrong. Just last month, Hertha Berlin considered themselves one of the most exciting projects in European football. Now, as Die Zeit newspaper put it, they are ‘the biggest f***-up in a city full of f***-ups’.

On Tuesday morning, coach Jurgen Klinsmann plunged Hertha into chaos when he resigned after just 10 weeks in the job.

Writing on Facebook while the club were still scrambling to pull together a press release, the former Tottenham and Bayern Munich striker said he felt unable to lead Hertha to Bundesliga safety without the full trust of those around him.

So Klinsmann, who last month set his sights on Champions League football, packed his bags and left with the club sitting two places above the drop zone.

The 55-year-old, whose father was a Hertha member and whose son was once their reserve goalkeeper, initially said he would return to his advisory role on the club board.

Some hope. On Thursday morning, Hertha announced that they were cutting all ties with him.

‘His quickfire decision was unacceptable… he has lost a lot of credibility in the eyes of the club,’ said investor Lars Windhorst.

And to think it is Bayern who are nicknamed FC Hollywood. A week before the start of the Berlin film festival, the drama in the capital was giving even the divas of Munich a run for their money.

It wasn’t supposed to be like this. This was the year in which Hertha were supposed to start a new, exciting chapter in their otherwise humble history, and begin their charge to challenge Bayern at the top of German football.

It was a project which was fronted by Klinsmann and funded by Windhorst, who took over as majority shareholder last summer and flooded the club with fresh cash.

224 million euros (£190m) may not sound like much – it is, after all, only a little more than a single Neymar – but for a club that is used to spending between five and 15 million per year on transfers, it was a game-changer.

Despite their sizable fanbase, Hertha have always seemed to operate below their potential. They have not won a title since the 1930s, and they rarely fill the 75,000 capacity Olympic Stadium.

Windhorst, however, declared that he would transform them into a ‘big city club, like those in London or Madrid’. It was a statement which has often come back to haunt him this season.

Far from becoming a big city club, Hertha have struggled even to maintain their long-held status as the biggest club in the city. Under new coach Ante Covic, they lost seven of their of their opening 12 games this season, including a humiliating defeat by recently promoted neighbours Union Berlin.

Union, though far smaller, have successfully cast themselves as the more exciting and charismatic club in recent years. At full-time in the derby, their supporters crowed that they were now ‘Berlin’s No 1’. It was the surest sign yet that Windhorst’s project had hit the rocks.

Enter Klinsmann. The former Germany and USA boss was already an advisor to Windhorst’s company, and with his fame and family ties to Hertha, he seemed the perfect messiah for a mid-table club in desperate need of some glamour and optimism.

The California resident swept with sunny optimism through the dusty corridors of the Olympic Stadium and Windhorst’s dream of making Hertha into heavyweights seemed possible again.

That this was only Klinsmann’s second job in club football, and that his first – at Bayern – had ended in disaster, didn’t seem to matter. From the beginning, he delivered on style rather than substance, to the point where at one press conference, he had to check whether his team were still in the cup or not.

Yet despite the odd PR hiccup, the general onslaught of optimism did seem to have an effect. On the one hand, Klinsmann had trouble with his coaching licence and was criticised for callously ejecting fan favourites such as former Chelsea striker Salomon Kalou. On the other hand, Windhorst’s cash and Klinsmann’s sparkle were now attracting a new calibre of player.

In January, the club granted his every wish, spending over £50m to bring in Milan’s Krzysztof Piatek, Leipzig’s Matheus Cunha and Lyon’s Lucas Tousart.

But Piatek would play just three games under Klinsmann, while Cunha arrived on Wednesday with the club already in meltdown.

So what on Earth possessed him to, in the words of one Hertha blogger, ‘stab the club in the back’?

As Klinsmann himself tells it, the problems arose when, having effectively been hired without a contract, he asked for clarity over his future and was told Hertha would wait to see how things progressed after poor results in 2020.

Yet according to Kicker magazine, what the club actually vetoed was Klinsmann’s proposal to install himself long term as technical director, a role which currently doesn’t exist at Hertha.

In a sheepish Facebook Live on Wednesday evening, Klinsmann also hinted at a fundamental rift with sporting director Michael Preetz, who has been the constant face of the club through thick and thin over the last decade or so.

‘In my opinion, only one person can make decisions, and that should be the coach,’ he said.

Klinsmann would not be the first person to have problems with Preetz, but the fact remains that in Germany, coaches are expected to work with sporting directors. He knew what he was getting himself into.

Little wonder then, that the former superstar has been slammed in the press over the last few days.

Kicker described him as ‘disloyal and selfish’, while the Tagesspiegel called his departure an ‘ego trip’. The hotel in which Klinsmann was staying in Berlin, they noted wryly, was called the Titanic.

Yet for all the justified criticism of the captain of this shipwreck, some blame must also be laid on the vessel itself. This, as the cynics have been quick to point out all along, is not the first time that Hertha have talked big and ended up on their backsides.

The disparity between the club and their surroundings has always been a problem. While the potential to be a big city club is undoubtedly there, their attempts to kick-start that growth are often hamfisted and overly eager.

A string of PR stunts and a quirky marketing campaign in recent years has annoyed the existing base more than it has attracted new fans, and an ongoing saga over their plans for a new stadium has driven local politicians to the point of despair.

Hertha, of course, would counter that the city hall itself hasn’t been entirely helpful. And perhaps there is something in the notion that Berlin itself is simply unable to sustain what Klinsmann calls a ‘mega-club’.

This, after all, is a city with a brand new airport which has stood empty and unused for eight years since its initial opening date.

Yet as local broadcaster RBB moaned this week, the capital’s football club is now second only to that very airport as ‘the biggest laughing stock of the nation’.