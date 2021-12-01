‘He’s a bit of a bully,’ Rod Stewart says of Roy Keane’s punditry, claiming the Manchester United legend is ‘too aggressive.’

Rod Stewart isn’t a fan of Roy Keane’s punditry and believes the Manchester United legend is ‘too aggressive.’

Rod Stewart, a music legend, has revealed that he isn’t a fan of Roy Keane’s punditry, calling the Irishman a “bit of a bully.”

When his former team, Manchester United, plays, Keane is a regular on Sky Sports.

After watching United draw 1-1 at Chelsea on Sunday, the former Red Devils captain got into a heated argument with fellow pundit Jamie Carragher about Cristiano Ronaldo.

Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink was trapped in the middle of the row as Keane and Carragher battled it out.

Keane also slammed United caretaker Michael Carrick for claiming his team ‘had a plan’ only a week after Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s departure.

Piers Morgan, a TV personality, has since backed Keane.

Stewart, a huge supporter of Celtic, another of Keane’s former clubs, is one of the few who isn’t a fan.

Keane is ‘far too aggressive’ in his interactions, according to the singer of ‘Maggie May’ and ‘Do Ya Think I’m Sexy?’

Keane’s approach, according to Stewart, may have contributed to his failures as a manager at Sunderland and Ipswich Town.

“I think Roy can be a bit of a bully at times,” Stewart told TalkSport.

“As a player, I admired him, but he’s a tyrant.”

I believe there is a proper way to express oneself, and I believe he is far too forceful.

“With that approach, do you think he could be a good manager?”

