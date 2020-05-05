 Press "Enter" to skip to content

‘He’s a dumbass’: Fans RAGE at NFL’s Roquan Smith over boat party with pornstar Abella Danger during coronavirus lockdown (VIDEOS)

By Denis Bedoya on May 5, 2020

Roquan Smith has been labeled a playboy and criticized by shocked fans after the Chicago Bears linebacker was caught partying on a boat in Florida in a video he posted on Instagram featuring pornstar Abella Danger.

'He's a dumbass': Fans RAGE at NFL's Roquan Smith over boat party with pornstar Abella Danger during coronavirus lockdown (VIDEOS)

Pornhub favorite Danger posed in a bikini branded with the logo of the world’s leading adult film website during the clip from Smith, who has clearly taken the opportunity to relax during the enforced off-season for the Bears, where he signed a guaranteed $18.47 million-a-year deal as a rookie in 2018.

Raunchy performer Danger, who had earlier said that her dream was to own a 29-foot boat and had taken part in American sports program Friday Night Pints, proudly retweeted coverage of her sun-kissed trip with the 23-year-old.

Another video emerged showing a woman pouring champagne into what appeared to be a half-naked Smith’s mouth while standing over him on the deck of the boat.

The poster of the cavorting clip, Mazani Rosier, had posed for a photo in a bright blue Lamborghini car outside a house in Florida hours earlier, demonstrating her taste for the high life by adding: “When he calls and says he just bought that new lambo.”

Many fans were unimpressed with the footage from the boat, which appeared to have been taken near Crab Island in Florida.

“Why are you guys…out there partying like there aren’t 65,000 people dead from a virus?” asked one, showing their disgust at the scenes from a state where many areas are observing public health restrictions as the novel coronavirus continues to spread to millions of Americans.

“I know pro athletes that are partying and aren’t allowing cameras or social media near them,” added another. “The biggest problem is Roquan let it get out on social media. He’s a dumbass.”

Smith’s playmates included fashion store owner Nilsa Prowant, who posed with Danger and others in swimsuits on a beach, calling the idyllic county shores “home.”

View this post on Instagram

Home ☀️ @cashenmoore @dangershewrote @gabaybayy

A post shared by Nilsa (@nilsaprowant) on May 4, 2020 at 10:01am PDT

Danger featured Prowant in one of her skin-baring shots on the same day, writing: “Hot girls with whole hearts are the baddest.”

Rosier’s lover, singer Gaby G, showed off her tattoos in a photo over the water in Destin, saying: “Get in, loser – we’re going social distancing.”

Smith has not played for the bulls since December after suffering a torn pectoral muscle which is expected to keep him out of contention until July.

The former Georgia Bulldogs prospect missed a game in October for personal reasons and escaped unscathed from the wreck of his white Mercedes-Benz car after a crash on New Year’s Eve.

View this post on Instagram

Get in loser we’re going social distancing

A post shared by Gaby G (@gabaybayy) on May 3, 2020 at 2:17pm PDT

He removed the video and later posted a promotion of his project alongside teammate Patrick O’Donnell which personalized video messages for fans.

Smith, who charges around $50 for the service, tagged himself in Chicago and announced that some of the proceeds would be going towards COVID-19 relief efforts.

“We know it can be tough and scary at the moment so we just want to bring a smile to your faces,” he said, adding the hashtag #doyourpart.

“He was irresponsible to be on a boat with people when it’s important to social distance in order to help stop the spread of the virus,” said one critic.

“What should really bother people is the lack of judgment. Fans and the Bears respected his privacy when he went through his issue last season.

“He owed it to the fans and the general public to do the right thing here.”

Others were more sympathetic. “A rich 23-year-old athlete is enjoying himself with beautiful women?” wrote one apologist. Color me offended.”

The NFL has been suspended since March 12 as a result of the pandemic, although bosses and fans are hopeful that the season could resume in June.

Published in Sports

Denis Bedoya
Denis Bedoya

More from SportsMore posts in Sports »

Be First to Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *