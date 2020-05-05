‘He’s a dumbass’: Fans RAGE at NFL’s Roquan Smith over boat party with pornstar Abella Danger during coronavirus lockdown (VIDEOS)

Roquan Smith has been labeled a playboy and criticized by shocked fans after the Chicago Bears linebacker was caught partying on a boat in Florida in a video he posted on Instagram featuring pornstar Abella Danger.

Pornhub favorite Danger posed in a bikini branded with the logo of the world’s leading adult film website during the clip from Smith, who has clearly taken the opportunity to relax during the enforced off-season for the Bears, where he signed a guaranteed $18.47 million-a-year deal as a rookie in 2018.

Raunchy performer Danger, who had earlier said that her dream was to own a 29-foot boat and had taken part in American sports program Friday Night Pints, proudly retweeted coverage of her sun-kissed trip with the 23-year-old.

Roquan Smith having a good time part 1 pic.twitter.com/Qz79IBUKxg — Bacon, Grits, Eggs (@reddawg77089) May 3, 2020

Another video emerged showing a woman pouring champagne into what appeared to be a half-naked Smith’s mouth while standing over him on the deck of the boat.

Roquan Smith living that life. pic.twitter.com/B9ekwezv4X — 𝕮𝕵 ‘𝕿𝖍𝖊 𝕭𝖑𝖆𝖈𝖐 𝕳𝖔𝖚𝖓𝖉’ 𝕮𝖑𝖊𝖌𝖆𝖓𝖊 (@LuridRaider) May 3, 2020

The poster of the cavorting clip, Mazani Rosier, had posed for a photo in a bright blue Lamborghini car outside a house in Florida hours earlier, demonstrating her taste for the high life by adding: “When he calls and says he just bought that new lambo.”

Many fans were unimpressed with the footage from the boat, which appeared to have been taken near Crab Island in Florida.

“Why are you guys…out there partying like there aren’t 65,000 people dead from a virus?” asked one, showing their disgust at the scenes from a state where many areas are observing public health restrictions as the novel coronavirus continues to spread to millions of Americans.

Who wants to gift me a boat for my new house, preferably a 29ft @RobaloBoats — danger (@Abella_Danger) April 30, 2020

“I know pro athletes that are partying and aren’t allowing cameras or social media near them,” added another. “The biggest problem is Roquan let it get out on social media. He’s a dumbass.”

Smith’s playmates included fashion store owner Nilsa Prowant, who posed with Danger and others in swimsuits on a beach, calling the idyllic county shores “home.”

Danger featured Prowant in one of her skin-baring shots on the same day, writing: “Hot girls with whole hearts are the baddest.”

Rosier’s lover, singer Gaby G, showed off her tattoos in a photo over the water in Destin, saying: “Get in, loser – we’re going social distancing.”

Smith has not played for the bulls since December after suffering a torn pectoral muscle which is expected to keep him out of contention until July.

The former Georgia Bulldogs prospect missed a game in October for personal reasons and escaped unscathed from the wreck of his white Mercedes-Benz car after a crash on New Year’s Eve.

He removed the video and later posted a promotion of his project alongside teammate Patrick O’Donnell which personalized video messages for fans.

Smith, who charges around $50 for the service, tagged himself in Chicago and announced that some of the proceeds would be going towards COVID-19 relief efforts.

Roquan Smith having a good time part 2 pic.twitter.com/qW8jyBAqYB — Bacon, Grits, Eggs (@reddawg77089) May 3, 2020

“We know it can be tough and scary at the moment so we just want to bring a smile to your faces,” he said, adding the hashtag #doyourpart.

“He was irresponsible to be on a boat with people when it’s important to social distance in order to help stop the spread of the virus,” said one critic.

Roquan Smith having a good time part 3 pic.twitter.com/2XtvetHFTb — Bacon, Grits, Eggs (@reddawg77089) May 3, 2020

“What should really bother people is the lack of judgment. Fans and the Bears respected his privacy when he went through his issue last season.

“He owed it to the fans and the general public to do the right thing here.”

Roquan Smith having a good time part 4 pic.twitter.com/MkG3N3M28H — Bacon, Grits, Eggs (@reddawg77089) May 3, 2020

Others were more sympathetic. “A rich 23-year-old athlete is enjoying himself with beautiful women?” wrote one apologist. Color me offended.”

The NFL has been suspended since March 12 as a result of the pandemic, although bosses and fans are hopeful that the season could resume in June.