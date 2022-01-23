‘He’s a meathead,’ says WWE owner Vince McMahon, who works out with a personal trainer at 3 a.m. after RAW and SmackDown shows.

Despite being 76 years old, WWE President Vince McMahon is still referred to as a’meathead’ due to his incredible 3 a.m. workouts.

The billionaire, who owns a £32 million mansion, isn’t showing any signs of slowing down.

Many former wrestlers and staff members have revealed how he rarely sleeps due to his hectic schedule.

When asked about the boss’ workout routines, current WWE Intercontinental Champion Big E added to the list.

He also expressed concern for McMahon’s personal trainer.

“He has a personal trainer, and this poor guy,” the SmackDown star told the Hollywood Raw podcast.

“We’ll get in around two or three a.m., pre-pandemic, and his personal trainer has been waiting for him the entire time because he’ll come in and work out after shows and long drives.”

“This gentleman is in his seventies and is a dedicated exerciser.

“In some ways, he’s a meathead.”

After being taken to a show by his biological father, Vincent, whom he didn’t meet until he was 12, McMahon became enamored with wrestling.

He took control of the company (then known as WWF) in 1982 after that instant connection sparked a lifelong dream.

McMahon bought out rivals WCW and ECW and continues to run WWE as chairman and CEO.

McMahon has turned WWE into the most powerful wrestling organization, despite facing bankruptcy at one point.

It is estimated that its net worth in 2020 will be around £4.6 billion, with McMahon’s personal fortune estimated to be £1.6 billion.