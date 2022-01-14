‘He’s good bro,’ Logan Paul warns YouTuber Money Kicks that Floyd Mayweather could ‘knock him out.’

‘He’s good bro,’ Logan Paul warns YouTuber Money Kicks that Floyd Mayweather could ‘knock the f*** out’ of him.

LOGAN PAUL warned YouTube star ‘Money Kicks’ that Floyd Mayweather could ‘knock him out.’

On October 20, Mayweather will face the Dubai-based vlogger on the Burj Al Arab Jumeirah’s HELIPAD.

It will be the American’s third exhibition fight since his retirement, the first being a one-round thrashing of featherweight kickboxer Tenshin Nasukawa, 23.

However, in June, he faced Paul, who weighed TWO STONE MORE, and was defeated over the course of the fight.

Money Kicks – real name Rashed Belhasa – is a YouTuber’s friend who was briefed on Mayweather’s style during a FaceTime call.

“I love you, but you won’t beat Floyd – he’s a good bro,” Paul said.

“So, you get to brag about fighting Floyd Mayweather, but you’re going to get ‘knocked the f*** out.'”

“If you’re going to win, you have to keep it under wraps, and I’m not going to lie, it has to be in round one.”

“He’s probably trying to do the same thing with you as he did with that Japanese boxer.”

Mayweather boasted both before and after his fight with Paul that he made (dollar)100 million (£72 million) for the ‘legalized bank robbery’ he dubbed.

However, Paul has since claimed that the legendary boxing champion has not fully compensated him.

He also warned Belhasa, the son of billionaire construction magnate Saif Ahmed Belhasa, that he might not get paid for the fight.

“Here are a couple of things you should know,” Paul said.

You’re only doing it for the publicity.

“He has a problem paying people, and I’m still chasing him down for money, which is a pain.”