‘He’s got it all,’ says Chelsea legend Joe Cole of Conor Gallagher’s chances of being called up to the England squad for the 2022 World Cup.

Joe Cole, a Chelsea legend, backs Conor Gallagher for a surprise England call-up for the 2022 World Cup.

Conor Gallagher will break into the Chelsea first team next season, according to Joe Cole, and could make England’s World Cup squad in 2022.

After a stellar start to the season on loan at Crystal Palace, Gareth Southgate called up Gallagher, 21, for the first time earlier this month.

Cole has previously had loan spells at Charlton Athletic, Swansea City, and West Bromwich Albion, but he believes the time has come for him to return to Chelsea once his loan with the Eagles is over.

“I’ve worked with Conor Gallagher and he is such a talented footballer,” Cole said to Coral bookmakers.

He is well-versed in every subject.

“He can play box-to-box, as he does at Palace, which I believe is his best position, but he can also play number eight or ten with his back to goal.”

“Chelsea is not interested in selling him.”

I see him playing a role similar to Kovacic’s at Chelsea, but with the ability to score more goals.

“At the end of the season, they’ll bring him back and put him in the first team.”

He has a good chance of playing for England in Qatar in 2022.

Former winger Cole also stated that the Blues will not repeat their mistake of allowing Gallagher to leave the club permanently, as they did with Declan Rice.

“Chelsea had Declan Rice at a young age and decided he wouldn’t develop physically enough and let him go,” he continued.

“He’s gone on to become an unbelievable footballer at West Ham, and they won’t sell him for less than £100 million.”

Gallagher could follow in Gallagher’s footsteps.”

Gallagher was a late call-up for England’s internationals earlier this month, replacing Mason Mount, who was injured.

During the 10-0 thrashing of San Marino, he did nothing to hurt his chances of a World Cup call-up.

He made his Three Lions debut as a half-time substitute, and he impressed in his first 45 minutes.

Gallagher has four goals and three assists for Patrick Vieira’s side in just 11 Premier League games this season.

Despite joining Chelsea at the age of eight, he has yet to make a professional appearance for the club.

Maurizio Sarri’s 12-man bench for the Europa League final in 2019 was his only appearance in a Chelsea matchday squad to date.

He is adamant, however, that he is not playing at Crystal Palace solely to put himself in the’shop window.’

The adolescent still fantasizes about breaking free…

