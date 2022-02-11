‘He’s great and he’s French,’ Pochettino says of Zidane, who has been linked with replacing him at PSG.

‘He’s great, and he’s French,’ Pochettino says of PSG manager Zinedine Zidane.

MAURICIO POCHETTINO described Zinedine Zidane as “great” when asked about the possibility of the Frenchman succeeding him as coach of Paris Saint-Germain.

Pochettino is expected to leave PSG this summer, with Manchester United interested in hiring him as their permanent manager.

United players, according to SunSport, WANT Pochettino to take over.

Poch’s departure from PSG, however, is not his fault.

The decision to keep him on beyond the summer will be made by sporting director Leonardo, with whom he has a tense relationship, and president Nasser Al-Khelaifi, according to the former Spurs boss.

And, if PSG decides to hire a new coach, France legend Zinedine Zidane is a strong contender.

Pochettino said of Zidane’s future in an interview with Spanish radio station Cadena Ser: “It’s not for me to decide.”

“However, he’s a fantastic coach, as he demonstrated in Madrid, and he can coach any team in the world.”

He’s a Frenchman, after all.

“But, I’m not sure, that’s a question for our sporting director or president.”

“How many rumours did I see from England when Zidane was in Madrid?” Poch continued.

When you work for a club like PSG, you understand that everything else is a part of the package.

“And you must accept it; otherwise, it will be impossible to live.”

