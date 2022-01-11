‘He’s here, and he’s perfect,’ says Aston Villa after Phillipe Coutinho’s shock loan move from Barcelona.

‘He’s here, and he’s perfect,’ says Phillipe Coutinho, who joined Aston Villa on a season-long loan from Barcelona.

After a surprise loan move from Barcelona, ASTON VILLA has unveiled their new star signing Phillipe Coutinho.

The Brazil international turned down a number of offers from other Premier League clubs to join Villa until the end of the season.

He’s arrived, and he’s flawless…

He’ll reunite with manager Steven Gerrard, a former Liverpool teammate.

The prospect of playing under Gerrard, according to the 29-year-old, was a major factor in his decision.

“It’s a pleasure to be here; it’s a fantastic club,” Coutinho said.

“I spoke with the manager, Stevie, a lot, and he told me about the club and his goals.”

“I’m overjoyed to be here, and I’m looking forward to playing football.”

“Stevie is someone I’ve known for quite some time.

I used to play with him and he taught me a lot.

He’s someone I admire greatly.

“I’m hoping to give it my all here.”

Sure, I’ll put in a lot of effort, and I’m hoping that we can accomplish a lot together.”

Coutinho is set to make his Villa debut against Manchester United, who beat them 1-0 in the FA Cup on Monday night.

Villa are 14th in the table and have only won one of their last three Premier League games.

Coutinho is expected to be joined by more reinforcements this month, with Everton defender Lucas Digne being the most recent name to be linked with a move.

