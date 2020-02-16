‘He’s setting up an excuse for when he loses’: Deontay Wilder blasts Tyson Fury for coach change

Deontay Wilder has warned Tyson Fury he is not ready to hear any excuses for losing if he comes out on top following their rematch this month.

The two will collide in Las Vegas on Saturday week following their controversial draw in Los Angeles back in 2018.

Since that night in LA, Fury has switched his coaching team by replacing Ben Davison with SugarHill Steward, nephew of the late Emanuel.

Wilder though has taken exception to the move as well as the Brit’s focus on gaining power and weight.

‘A lot of stuff that he’s doing is making me feel like he’s setting up an excuse for when he lose,’ Wilder told ThaBoxingVoice.

‘The weight thing – I don’t wanna hear nothing about being out of shape or, ‘He didn’t have enough time to get in shape.

‘All these trainers around – I don’t wanna hear when I knock him out that, “If he had Ben it would’ve been better.”

‘I don’t wanna hear no excuses. I already feel like all this stuff that’s going on is going to be bent around as excuses. We’ll see what happens.’

In the initial fight, Fury was dropped twice against the Bronze Bomber but still had hopes he had done enough on points to win the bout.

Victory for Fury was denied by ringside judges who scored a draw, and Wilder believes that the change in coaching team will do little to help Fury’s chances in their upcoming rematch where Wilder’s WBC title will be on the line.

‘I don’t’, he added. ‘It’s similarities to the Dominic Breazeale camp when they added Virgil [Hunter].

‘When you have bad habits, it’s hard to correct. Sometimes it takes years to correct bad habits.

‘And it takes even longer when you ain’t used to that, when you ain’t worked with that person.’