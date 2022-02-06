‘He’s so beautiful in real life,’ says Boro hero Dael Fry of Cristiano Ronaldo’s FA Cup shock against Man Utd.

‘He’s so beautiful in real life,’ Boro hero Dael Fry admits after Man Utd’s FA Cup shock.

After dumping Cristiano Ronaldo out of the FA Cup, MIDDLESBROUGH star Dael Fry gushed about the ‘beautiful’ Portuguese forward.

Fry, a centre-back, played a key role in Boro’s penalty shootout victory over Manchester United at Old Trafford.

Before the game, the hometown hero stated that if the opportunity arose, he would ‘have a word’ with CR7.

“I didn’t say anything to him,” he admitted to BBC Tees after the game.

To tell you the truth, I didn’t dare to look at him!

“However, when I did look at him, he appeared to be phony, do you understand what I mean?”

“In person, he’s stunning.

Wow, I thought, but it was a fantastic game.

It was a wonderful experience that I will never forget.

I’m not sure how to describe it.

“It was incredible to play against these types of players and win.”

“Everyone is talking about it.

The names on that teamsheet are incredible, and to beat them is an accomplishment in itself.”

It’s safe to say that Fry, 24, will remember the occasion more fondly than Ronaldo.

With an early penalty, the Man United star completely missed the mark.

And it was his fourth game without a goal in a row in this match.

If Ronaldo fails to score against Burnley on Tuesday, he will have his worst goal drought at club level since 2010.

He could join PSG at the end of the season, according to the Mirror.

According to reports, he is interested in making one final big move, with Mauricio Pochettino of PSG possibly heading in the opposite direction.

