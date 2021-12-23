High-profile matches will take place in the English League Cup semifinals in January.

The English League Cup semifinals in January will feature high-profile matches.

In the two-leg semifinals, Arsenal will face Liverpool and Chelsea will face city rivals Tottenham.

The semi-finals of the English League Cup, also known as the Carabao Cup due to sponsorship reasons, are set to begin in the weeks leading up to January.

3 and ten.

The final will take place on February.

27 at Wembley Stadium in London.

Chelsea defeated Brentford 2-0 in a quarterfinal match on Wednesday night with late goals.

In the 80th minute, Pontus Jansson scored an own goal, and five minutes later, Chelsea midfielder Jorginho converted a penalty kick to give the Blues a semifinal berth.

Chelsea won the Carabao Cup in 2015.

Liverpool beat Leicester City 5-4 on penalties to reach the Carabao Cup semi-finals on Wednesday.

The match ended 3-3 in regulation time, with the penalty shootout deciding the winner.

The Carabao Cup was last won by Liverpool in the year 2012.

Tottenham Hotspur, meanwhile, defeated West Ham United 2-1 at home to reach the semifinals.

Steven Bergwijn scored the first goal for Tottenham Hotspur in the 29th minute.

After several passes, he made a close-range finish.

Three minutes later, Jarrod Bowen equalized with a solo effort in the box.

Tottenham went back in front in the 34th minute thanks to a goal from Lucas Moura.

For the Spurs, he scored the game-winner.

Tottenham won the Carabao Cup for the last time in 2008, which was also their last major trophy.

Arsenal thrashed Sunderland 5-1 in London’s Emirates Stadium on Tuesday to book their place in the semi-finals.

Eddie Nketiah, an Arsenal forward, scored a hat-trick in the game.

Arsenal has yearned for a Carabao Cup victory for decades, having last added it to their trophy cabinet in 1993.