High-scoring defeats, according to England coach Wiegman, are detrimental to the development of the women’s game.

SARINA WIEGMAN believes that top teams annihilating minnows in international women’s games is detrimental to the sport’s development.

The Lionesses coach was reflecting on her team’s 20-0 thrashing of their opponents, which was the highest-scoring victory for an English national team ever.

The rout comes after five teams were thrashed in the 2023 World Cup qualifiers by double digits in the previous month.

Belgium thrashed Armenia 19-0, despite the fact that their opponents were ranked 109 places below them in Fifa’s rankings.

It also raised the question of whether lower-ranked teams that are new to international competitions should be required to pre-qualify before competing against top teams for a World Cup spot.

“Obviously, you want competitive games, and these are not competitive games,” Wiegman explained.

“You want to develop the countries that are already developed as well as the countries that are not far away.”

We should take a look at it, in my opinion.

That’s something I’ve said before.

“Every country wants to develop the women’s game, but I don’t think the current scores are good.”

“I know that has gotten the attention of the federations, as well as Uefa and Fifa, which I think is good because I don’t think a 20-0 game is good for anyone’s development.”

Ex-England forward Lianne Sanderson echoed Wiegman’s sentiments on thrashings on the international stage.

And the football analyst predicted that overcoming negative stereotypes and comments in response to high-scoring victories in women’s games would take time.

“I don’t know what the answers are because you can only play and beat what’s in front of you, so well done England – but 20-0 isn’t good for the women’s game at all,” Sanderson said in a tweet.

“Unfortunately, it will take some time to break stereotypes because when a high-scoring women’s game occurs, people react differently than when a high-scoring men’s game occurs.

“Or if a goalkeeper makes an error, people react differently again.”

Unfortunately, that is the reality.”

In England’s victory over Latvia at Keepmoat Stadium in Doncaster, four players scored hat-tricks.

Ellen White was one of the four players to score three goals, bringing her total to 48 for her career.

By breaking Kelly Smith’s 46-goal record, the Manchester City striker became the Lionesses’ all-time leading scorer.

The win comes five weeks after they defeated their opponents 11-0 at home.

And it has Wiegman looking forward to the Lionesses’ round-robin tournament in February, where they will face Germany, Spain, and Olympic gold medalists Canada.

“We’re going to need some top-level games right now,” Wiegman added.

