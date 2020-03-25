Higuain controversially breaks quarantine in Italy to return home to be with cancer-striken mother

Juventus striker Gonzalo Higuain has broken quarantine rules in Italy to be with his mother, who has cancer.

Higuain has returned to Argentina having left Italy seven days into a recommended two-week quarantine, with Italy having been heavily affected by the coronavirus outbreak.

The 32-year-old’s lawyer, Rinaldo Romanelli, was left ‘perplexed’ by Higuain’s actions, as reported by The Sun.

Some reports in Italy claimed that Juventus gave Higuain permission to leave Italy, but Romanelli was unaware of such claims.

Higuain’s brother Nicola wrote a post on Facebook in which he criticised Romanelli and called for privacy.

Nicola also stressed that Juventus allowed Higuain to go to Argentina.

The post read: ‘Our mother, like so many other people in the world, is battling a disease called cancer.

‘These people clearly don’t care about my mother’s health, they only care about mentioning the magic word that in this case is ‘Higuain’, that’s how this business works.

‘Obviously everyone knows who this message is for and I don’t like to generalise.

‘My brother, Gonzalo, travelled with the authorisation of the club and with a certificate that proves he is negative for Covid-19.

‘Like any other Argentine citizen in this country, he is carrying out the quarantine measures requested by our president.

‘Higuain did not run away, OK? The reason is so that he could be with our mother during this undesirable situation.

‘Please do not use the magic word in this delicate family moment.

‘It’s better to put your efforts into doing more important things right now. Thank you.’

Juventus previously gave Cristiano Ronaldo permission to return to Portugal after his mother suffered a stroke.

Three of Higuain’s Juventus team-mates – Paulo Dybala, Blaise Matuidi and Daniele Rugani – have tested positive for coronavirus.