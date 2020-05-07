Hikes with Georgina Rodriguez and intense gym workouts – how Cristiano Ronaldo spent lockdown

Whilst in lockdown, Cristiano Ronaldo has been keeping his fans regularly updated as to what his daily activities include.

The Juventus superstar moved to his home island of Madeira after the Serie A season was suspended due to the coronavirus outbreak.

And from haircuts and hikes to working out with friends and family, Ronaldo has kept his 216 million followers on Instagram in touch with his goings-on ahead of his scheduled return to Italy on Monday.

The Portuguese forward obtained permission from Juventus to go to Madeira more or less as soon as Serie A was postponed on March 9.

First off, Ronaldo and his family spent self-isolation at a Holliwoodian villa, which his girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez had been offering stunning glimpses of on her official Instagram account.

The white and grey villa overlooking the ocean and was equipped with every comfort, including two Olympic swimming pools – one of which is on the roof and is protected by a wonderful architectural structure – two gyms and even a regular size football pitch.

From his arrival, he posted pictures of himself working out in his gym, showing off his physique alongside family members.

On March 29, he posted a picture in the gym alongside his mother, who was released from hospital following a stroke.

Ronaldo and his sisters Elma and Katia Aveiro were pictured smiling next to their mum, who was seen with her thumbs up sitting on an exercise machine.

At the beginning of April, Ronaldo trusted his partner to cut his hair, with Georgina taking up the clippers.

Without being able to visit his preferred barber, Ronaldo was forced to rely on his girlfriend to give him an isolation makeover – a trend which many footballers and celebrities have been doing.

He has recently sported a top-knot while playing for Juve this season, but went for something shorter during lockdown and couldn’t resist his infamous celebration shout during the short clip posted on social media.

The 35-year-old also urged people to keep busy during the coronavirus lockdown by inviting football fans to take part in a core strength challenge.

As part of Nike’s Living Room Cup initiative, the Juventus star performed a toe touch-style ab exercise, recording an impressive 142 repetitions in just 45 seconds.

However, Ronaldo’s tally was impressively surpassed by South African runner Caster Semenya, with 176 reps.

However, for privacy reasons, Ronaldo opted to move his family to a different villa on the island at the beginning of April – a breathtaking luxury villa near a quiet fishing village.

After nearly a month on the island of his birth, he decided to leave his £7m seven-storey home in Funchal and relocate his partner and his children.

The 35-year-old has rented the villa for £3,500 per week, with photos showing the luxuries he will enjoy during the coronavirus lockdown including a swimming pool, top-floor games room and six bedrooms with en-suite bathrooms.

Fitness wise, the workouts continued, with videos emerging of him doing sprint drills alongside Georgina, as well as sit-ups with his kids adorably surrounding him.

And in the past few days, the world’s most famous player and most followed user on Instagram spent time hiking and exploring the island with his girlfriend and eldest son, Cristiano Jr.

He also wished his mother Maria Dolores and Georgina a happy Mother’s Day on Sunday as his time on the island came to an end.

But now, Juventus have called all their players back to Turin after the Italian government gave the green light for teams to resume training.

However, Ronaldo has been delayed due to restrictions on his private jet flying out from his Madeira home.

Although Ronaldo was left stuck on waiting for a flight out, he is expected to depart for Italy sometime on Monday on his private jet.

His plane has attempted to take off on three occasions, but due to Spanish travel restrictions, it cannot leave Madrid – where it is currently parked – to go and pick Ronaldo up to take him back to Italy.