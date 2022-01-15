Hines Ward is rumored to have been interviewed for a position as an NFL head coach.

According to reports, Hines Ward has been interviewed for a position as an NFL head coach.

The Houston Texans are reportedly considering an unusual candidate for their head coaching position.

Former Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Hines Ward interviewed for the Texans’ opening earlier today, according to multiple reports on Saturday.

Hines Ward Reportedly Interviewed For 1 NFL Head Coaching Vacancy

NFL source: #Texans interviewed Hines Ward today as they continued their search for their next head coach. — Mark Berman (@MarkBermanFox26) January 15, 2022