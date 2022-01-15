Hines Ward is rumored to have been interviewed for a position as an NFL head coach.

According to reports, Hines Ward has been interviewed for a position as an NFL head coach.
The Houston Texans are reportedly considering an unusual candidate for their head coaching position.
Former Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Hines Ward interviewed for the Texans’ opening earlier today, according to multiple reports on Saturday.
Hines Ward Reportedly Interviewed For 1 NFL Head Coaching Vacancy
NFL source: #Texans interviewed Hines Ward today as they continued their search for their next head coach.
— Mark Berman (@MarkBermanFox26) January 15, 2022
Texans interviewed Florida Atlantic WR coach Hines Ward and Chargers OC Joe Lombardi for their HC job today.
— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 15, 2022