‘His future may be in Hollywood,’ says Villeneuve, referring to Lewis Hamilton’s silence on the future of Formula One.

LEWIS HAMILTON has remained tight-lipped about his Formula One future, implying that he is considering a career in Hollywood.

Former Formula One world champion Jacques Villeneuve agrees.

Since being controversially denied a record eighth world championship on the final day of last season, British superstar Hamilton has remained silent.

There have also been rumors that the 37-year-old will retire from the sport before the new season begins.

Aside from the track, the Mercedes driver has had a lot of success, including a collaboration with fashion mogul Tommy Hilfiger.

He also composes and records his own music, and he was featured in Christina Aguilera’s 2018 song Pipe.

As a result, Villeneuve, a 50-year-old Canadian, believes Hamilton is hedging his bets.

“I interpret Hamilton’s silence as him wanting to put some distance between himself and [Mercedes chief] Toto Wolff,” he said to La Gazzetta dello Sport.

JOIN SUN VEGAS AND RECEIVE A FREE £10 BONUS WITH THOUSANDS OF GAMES TO PLAY AND NO DEPOSIT REQUIRED (Terms and Conditions apply).

“After all, you can lose with style, whereas Toto was behaving like a Monopoly player.”

“As soon as he realizes he’s losing, he tosses the entire board in the air.”

“Wolff, in my opinion, suffered a lot of image damage as a result of this.”

“Hamilton is aware of this because he is considering his future in America, possibly in Hollywood.”

Despite his desire to be a success off the track, Villeneuve believes the Brit’s return will be contingent on the quality of the car Mercedes produces following last season’s issues.

“Whether he can win easily with the car that Mercedes will give Hamilton depends on the car that Mercedes will give him,” he added.

“Lewis is also a little more tired; he’s had a couple of easy seasons since Nico Rosberg’s departure, and he won’t want to go through another season like he did last year.”

“He thought he could easily win a record-tying eighth championship, but that didn’t happen.”

“It’s like having a diamond in your hands and then having it taken away from you.”

“It hurt a lot more in this way than it would have if [Max] Verstappen had simply led the entire race.”

Despite the silence on the radio, Merc boss Zak Brown recently told RACER that he believes Ham will stay.

“I believe he’ll come back,” he predicted.

“He’s a race car driver,” says the narrator.

He’s at the top of his game, in my opinion.

“I’m sure he’s furious, but I believe race car drivers want to race, and I believe he’s a fighter who’ll want to come back and win an eighth…

Infosurhoy’s most recent news in a nutshell.