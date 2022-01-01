‘His YouTube clips are a joke,’ Man United legend Ferdinand says of Arsenal’s Charlie Patino, who he believes will be the breakout player of 2022.

‘His YouTube clips are a joke,’ Man Utd legend Ferdinand says of Arsenal’s Charlie Patino, who he believes will be a breakout player in 2022.

RIO FERDINAND believes Charlie Patino, an Arsenal teenager, will break through in 2022.

Patino, 18, made his senior debut against Sunderland in the Carabao Cup quarter-finals at the Emirates last week, scoring five goals in the process.

Ferdinand expects big things from the midfielder, who only played 10 minutes and scored a goal in stoppage time.

Patino became the highest squad number ever to score for the north Londoners with No87, surpassing Bukayo Saka’s previous record of No77.

The Manchester United legend is confident that the Watford youngster will blossom into a star, and he has encouraged Arsenal supporters to watch highlights of his youth career on YouTube.

“Just watching him, go on YouTube and watch his clips,” Ferdinand told BT Sport when asked why he believes Patino will be a breakthrough star.

What you’re seeing is a prank.

He’s got some talent…

“I’ve spoken to people at Arsenal, and based on what they say about him, he could be the best of the lot that has come out in recent years.”

“It’s a high bar, but I believe this kid has a talent, and I believe his mentality is a big part of it.”

“Talk to anyone who knows him, but don’t get carried away mentally.”

Doesn’t go too low or too high – a well-balanced child.

“However, he possesses all of the necessary fundamentals in his game to truly reach the top of the tree.”

“I believe he will be given opportunities here; Mikel Arteta is someone we’ve seen with Emile Smith Rowe and Saka.”

“He’s introducing the young players,” says the narrator.

And this kid is the next one to walk down the runway.

“I just feel like there’s a beautiful wave when you watch him.”

The fans will enjoy watching him, and what I liked about him was that they were singing his name when he came on the other day.

“They know what they’ve got here; they just have to let him breathe it in.”

