Hoffenheim 0-6 Bayern Munich: Win for Bayern but game halted after fans unfurl banners against Hopp

Bayern Munich’s demolition of Hoffenheim ended in chaos on Saturday when both sets of players passed the ball to each other following a protest by the away fans.

The game was marred in the second half when Bayern fans unfurled banners against Dietmar Hopp, Hoffenheim’s chief financial benefactor and majority shareholder.

Bayern fans produced a banner that read ‘Dietmar Hopp remains a son of a w****’. It led to Bayern players and manager Hansi Flick to run over to their fans and demand they take it down for fear of the game being abandoned.

After returning to the field of play, another banner was displayed with a similar message and that prompted referee Christian Dingert to take the players off the pitch.

The Bayern players continued to plead with their supporters while directors Hermann Gerland and Hasan Salihamidzic also got involved.

Both sets of players returned to the field of play after a short delay but refused to play the remaining 10 minutes.

They decided just to pass the ball between themselves with Hopp stood on the touchline applauding alongside Bayern chairman Karl-Heinz Rummenigge.

Bayern had dominated the first half and goals from Serge Gnabry, Joshua Kimmich, youngster Joshua Zirkzee and Phillipe Coutinho put them into a 4-0 lead at half time.

Coutinho and substitute Leon Goretzka added second-half strikes but 13 minutes before the end, the game was halted after banners against Hoffenheim’s benefactor Hopp were unveiled by the visiting fans.

The players went off the pitch and the Bayern players begged the fans to put the banners away, and although the game was restarted the players agreed not to score in solidarity with Hopp.

Instead, they played kick-ups and passed the ball around in the final minutes.

At the end of the match Hopp and Munich chief Rummenigge shook hands on the pitch as both sets of players applauded them.

The victory saw Bayern Munich remain four points in front of their rivals Borussia Dortmund at the top of the Bundesliga table.

Billionaire Hopp is a divisive character in German football, having bankrolled Hoffenheim up from the fifth tier to the Bundesliga between 2000 and 2008.

In 2015, Hoffenheim joined Bayer Leverkusen and Wolfsburg as the only clubs who don’t apply to the 50+1 rule because Hopp was allowed to take a majority voting share. Traditionally in Germany, the 50+1 rule means that clubs – and, by extension, the fans – hold a majority of their own voting rights. Under German Football League (DFL) rules, football clubs will not be allowed to play in the Bundesliga if commercial investors have more than a 49 percent stake.

The reason why Bayer Leverkusen and Wolfsburg are allowed to exist despite this rule is because they were founded as works clubs. In turn, they had investors who have had an interest in a club for more than 20 years and therefore meant they could apply for an exemption from the 50+1 rule.

Leverkusen was founded in 1904 by employees of German pharmaceutical company Bayer, which was based in the city. Affiliated with the local autoworks, meanwhile, VfL Wolfsburg was founded in 1945, just seven years after the city itself was created to house Volkswagen workers busy assembling the famous Beetle or ‘people’s car’.