Hoffenheim – Bavaria: Bayern stars strike against Hopp-Hasser – Bundesliga

Strong Bayern game, but no one talks about it anymore!

Bayern ultras in the away block destroy the goal party with hate posters against Hoffenheim patron Dietmar Hopp (79). The record champion takes apart the TSG, wins 6-0. Since the 77th minute it doesn’t matter anymore!

A novelty in the Bundesliga: Although the game continues after two interruptions, the two teams no longer play against each other. Bayern and Hoffenheim go on strike, just push the ball towards them. Conversate in the square. And wait until the 90 minutes are up.

The teams run the clock on the square Photo: DANIEL ROLAND / AFP

Boss Rummenigge at Sky: “I am deeply ashamed of Bayern for these chaos. I can only say that the moment has come when the whole Bundesliga, the DFB and the DFL have to act together against Chaoten. That is the ugly face of football. And I am deeply ashamed of Dietmar Hopp. Who is a very fine man of honor. “

And further: “We had the whole event filmed. We will be vigorous against them and they will definitely be held accountable at the end of the day. ”

What happened? 67 minutes: Bayern Ultras roll out banners. On it a lettering: “EVERYTHING IN OLD. THE DFB BREAKS ITS WORD. HOPP STAYS A BABY. ”

Again insults against Hoffenheim patron Hopp, who was shown by Gladbach-Ultras in the crosshairs last week. Coach Hansi Flick (55) runs over there, really freaks out. Wants the posters to disappear immediately. Boss Rummenigge hugs Hopp in the stands.

The scandalous posters in the Bayern block Photo: DANIEL ROLAND / AFP

The banners disappear after almost three minutes. The game continues.

Until the 77th minute. 17.07 clock, referee Dingert interrupts the game again. Again there is a banner in the block: “You son of a bitch.”

Flick freaks out again. Hasan Salihamidžić also sprints to the idiots. The bosses Kahn and Rummenigge come on the lawn. The teams leave the field. Interruption.

The clear announcement: If the poster comes again, the game is stopped.

Explanation: The second stage of a three-stage plan. Referee Dingert acts according to the rules. The teams are waiting in the mixed zone in the catacombs. Hopp is also with the players. Flick talks to him. Apparently apologizes.

5:21 pm: The teams come back. Hopp stands on the edge with Rummenigge. The game kicks off, but the teams stop playing. At his own request. A sign against the chaots!

There is applause from the ranks. Everyone strikes against the Hopp haters in the Bayern block.

Together! Hopp and Rummenigge hug on the square Photo: Matthias Hangst / Getty Images

After the final whistle, both teams are united in front of the Hoffenheim block. In the front row: Dietmar Hopp and Karl-Heinz Rummenigge.

TSG managing director Peter Görlich (52). “A limit has been crossed here where we as football Germany have to show solidarity. So that we immediately nip such things in the bud. Sure, it’s against a person, against a club. But at the end of the day it’s against a human being ”

Until then clear Bavaria dominance!

Robert Lewandowski (31) is missing Bayern for about four weeks because of a tibia edge crack. Flick surprises everyone, puts Joshua Zirkzee (18) in the front as a one-to-one substitute. Gnabry stays outside, Müller behind the top.

Starting eleven debut for Zirkzee, who scored twice as a joker in eleven professional minutes before the game. And the Dutch curly hair delivers!

3rd minute: Müller crosses Gnabry. The international jumps in acrobatically, Baumann deflects into the goal. 1: 0!

Character! The Bayern stars hug double clippers Coutinho (2nd from right) Photo: Witters

7th minute: Zirkzee is on the ball for the first time, but gets stuck. The ball comes from 20 meters to Kimmich, who throws it directly into the net. 2: 0!

15th minute: Gnabry plays sharply in the middle. Zirkzee accepts, turns around Rudy and inserts it casually. 3: 0!

Zirkzee’s third Bundesliga goal in just 26 league minutes! Only one was faster: Erling Haaland only took 23 minutes. Crazy: Zirkzee met the amateurs only twice in 16 missions.

Coutinho shoots the 4-0 (33rd) and 5-0 (47th). The Brazilian takes a first step towards the 120 million form. Significant: All teammates run to cheer, build it up beforehand in the event of mistakes. Coutinho plays on Tolisso, who puts on the substitute Goretzka. Goretzka lifts him in (62nd). 6: 0!

Then the idiots destroy the gate party. The strike against the Hopp haters will go down in Bundesliga history.

The scandal interruption was also an issue in Dortmund. Freiburg coach Christian Streich: “What has happened here in Germany in the past ten months is unbearable. Politicians, honorable people, are shot. Then that happened in Hanau, where people who are sitting in a shisha bar get banged. That’s awful. Football has a weighty word and that’s exactly how it has to be done. If people are discriminated against, you should actually go out of your seat and stop playing. ”