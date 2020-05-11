Hoffenheim doctor suggests a bizarre new list of rules for football – as the Bundesliga returns

A Hoffenheim doctor has suggested a bizarre new set of rules to combat the spread of coronavirus.

Football is about to return in just over a week as the Bundesliga returns on May 16 behind closed doors.

Dr. Thomas Frolich, 61, has suggested to BILD that throw-ins should be taken instead of corners and that there should be no direct free-kicks.

Frolich has suggested that there be ‘staggered walls’ with gaps in between each player to minimise contact.

The Bundesliga doctor also recommends whistling for fouls with very minimal as he says: ‘Because if I have too close physical contact, I have a slight problem as a medical doctor.’

He also recommends that players don’t shake hands after fouling because they can just say ‘sorry’.

Frolich has suggested that all players wear face masks as he says ‘football can set a good example for other sports’.

The doctor added: ‘We must continue to take the virus into account and take the next step, because it may take months before there is a vaccine.’

There have been nearly 170,000 cases of coronavirus in Germany and over 7,000 deaths.

When the matches re-start, BT Sport are reportedly considering making their Bundesliga games available free for all to view ahead of the competition’s return next Saturday.

BT have exclusive rights to the Bundesliga in the UK and, with the Saturday 3pm blackout rule lifted, the broadcaster could remove games from behind their paywall, according to The Telegraph.